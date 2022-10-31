Allu Arjun's Pushpa Sequel Goes On Floor, Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek Shares Pic From Set

Here is good news for all Allu Arjun fans. After a considerable wait, the shooting of the highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule sequel to the popular Pushpa franchise has finally begun. The latest update regarding the film's shoot came out on Sunday (October 30) when the cinematographer of the film, Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, shared a snap from the sets.

The picture, shared on Instagram, shows Allu Arjun with Kuba Brozek, who seems to be explaining something to the actor while Arjun very keenly listens to him. The caption of the now viral picture read, "adventure has begun". It also thanked the superstar. Check out the post here

Allu Arjun in the photo is seen donning a heavy bearded look and a plain white t-shirt. Meanwhile, as soon as the cinematographer shared the update, the photo went viral on social media, and fans were quick to share their excitement about the upcoming action sequel.

The sequel will see Allu Arjun reprising his famous character Pushpa Raj while actress Rashmika Mandanna returns as female lead Srivalli. The Sukumar-directed film will also have Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil reprising his character, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, in the film.

Earlier, in August, the makers of Pushpa revealed that the second instalment shoot would begin soon. Pushpa: The Rise was released last year in December, and it went on to become one of India's massive hits at the box-office. The film was backed by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers.

After Pushpa's success, its sequel announcement has been eagerly looked forward to by fans. Rashmika, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta while promoting the film had told Pinkvilla that the second part will "be better and bigger this time."

On the other hand, Allu Arjun, as he spoke about the sequel, revealed his excitement about the film and said, "Genuinely I'm very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."

Pushpa: The Rise is currently available on Amazon Prime in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.