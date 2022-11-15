Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2 Release Date Gets Delayed; Is Sukumar To Blame?
Allu Arjun's popularity has grown manifold ever since Pushpa: The Rise was released. Fans have ever since been impatiently awaiting the release of Pushpa: The Rule, the follow-up to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's franchise. However, it seems like the audience has to wait a little longer to witness Pushpa Raj's madness on the screen.
The shooting of the second part began in the month of August. It has now been revealed that Pushpa 2's release date has been pushed back. The film makers are now eyeing to release Pushpa: The Rule in early 2024. As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the film's development has claimed that filmmaker Sukumar wants the famous sequel to be "bigger and better."
The news portal also stated that Pushpa: The Rule shoot will commence this December. "Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December," the source revealed.
The source further added, "Sukumar's perfection will lead delay in the film's release. He doesn't want to rush to complete the shoot and hence, the makers, for now, have decided to release Pushpa 2 somewhere in March-April 2024."
The insider has also revealed that Pushpa 2 will be the conclusion to Pushpa Raj's life. The sequel will see a clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh's (Fahadh Faasil) feud that was left unresolved in the first part. Meanwhile, a few more aspects of the story will be explored in the second part. After tasting massive success in India, Pushpa: The Rise will now release in Russia.
On the other hand, Allu Arjun's fans across the world have been asking for an update on Pushpa 2 release date. Recently, several fans of the actor from different parts of Dubai, UAE, Mahabubabad, Telangana, and Maharashtra took to the streets with posters of Pushpa and demanded an update from the makers.
Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu-language action drama released in 2021. The film's plot revolves around an ambitious labourer named Pushpa Raj, who makes enemies as he rises in the world of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film has some catchy dialogue and noteworthy songs.
