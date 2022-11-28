Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa Directed By Sukumar Bandreddi Will Release In Russia On December 8!

Allu Arjun's Pushpa catapulted the stylish star to new heights. His popularity grew by leaps and bounds all over the world after the Sukumar Bandreddi directorial. Pushpa, which was released in December in theatres last year, went on to become a super successful film.

The movie was released in the northern regions where it worked magic, much to the surprise of the filmmakers. The movie, which stars Rashmika Mandanna in a de-glamourous role as the female lead became a blockbuster. The 'Srivalli' song made her close to the people of the Hindi region.

Following the suit of SS Rajamouli's RRR release in Japan, the makers of Pushpa are now considering zoning out the Russians and releasing the film in the Russian language. The film will be released in Russia on December 8.

The movie unit planned for special premiere shows in Russia at Moscow and St Petersburg on December 1 and December 3 respectively. The entire cast and technical crew are also expected to take part in the event, according to the available information.

The movie charts the journey of a labourer belonging to the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, where Red Sanders grows. He becomes an aid to one of the smugglers in the syndicate and rises to the power of ruling the entire syndicate. In the process, Pushparaj makes new friends and enemies whom he has to fight in the upcoming sequel. The movie won several awards at SIIMA and appreciation for the cast and crew's efforts and performances.

Advertisement

The movie stars Fahadh Fasil in his debut Telugu film as Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat. Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Dhanunjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh among others played important characters in the film.