Allu Arjun & Trivikram To Unite Again For A New Project? Here's What We Know

Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas shares a unique connection with actor Allu Arjun. Their friendship is not hidden from industry people and fans. The duo has previously worked on three films that went on to become blockbusters - Julayi (2012), S/O Sathyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (2020). Together, Allu Arjun and Trivikram have given some sensational hits, and if reports are to be believed, the duo may reunite again. Yes, you heard that right.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Trivikram and Allu Arjun are planning to come together for a new project, but this time it won't be for an advertisement but for a movie. And if this happens, it will mark their fourth collaboration together.

"Trivikram has once again floored Allu Arjun with an interesting story idea and the director has gotten the nod from the actor for the film as well. However, nothing is on paper or official as Trivikram sir is still working on the script," an insider told the portal.

The insider further revealed that everything is currently in the discussion stage. The source added, "Also, AA is occupied and has other commitments to finish before he signs a new project with Trivikram. After Pushpa 2, Bunny will be starting work on Surender Reddy's film, which will be somewhere around mid 2023."

"AA has had a successful run in his career and now, being a Pan-India star, he has become extremely cautious about his choice of scripts," the source asserted.

Well, if Trivikram's idea takes shape and Allu Arjun agrees to the project, it will definitely be an amazing watch for all the fans. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what the duo has in store this time. For the uninitiated, Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas recently joined forces for an ad.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are currently in South Africa to attend a close friend's wedding. The actor will immediately head to Bangkok after he touches down in Hyderabad. It is reported that Allu Arjun will be shooting an intensive fight sequence in Bangkok for the first schedule of Pushpa 2. The filming will last for about 15 days, and as he returns to India, AA will immediately leave for Pushpa: The Rise promotions in Russia. For the unaware, Pushap: The Rise will soon be released in Russia.

The much-awaited Sukumar directorial is the second installment in the franchise. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The second part is expected to hit theatres in 2023. It is also being said that Pushpa 2 will release in 10 languages.

On the other hand, Trivikram's next untitled project is with Mahesh Babu.