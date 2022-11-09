Allu Sirish Discloses Startling Information About Father Allu Aravind

Tollywood actor and younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, is still in need of a film that would list him among the most bankable stars in the industry. Although his latest release, Urvasivo Rakshasivo, has been receiving praise from young audiences, the film has failed to do well at the box-office.

Recently while promoting the film on a comedian Ali's Alitho Saradaga, Allu Sirish revealed a fact that many don't know. On being asked how many kids his father, Allu Aravind, has, Sirish responded by saying his father had four sons and had also named them. They are Allu Venkatesh, Allu Rajesh, Allu Arjun, and himself (Allu Sirish).

For those unaware, Allu Aravind is one of the biggest producers in Tollywood. He owns a production house, Geetha Arts, and is also into film distribution networks. He is also the founder and co-owner of Aha, a Telugu-streaming OTT service provider. He has produced films like Badrinath, Dhruva, Taxiwala, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among others.

Allu Aravind's second eldest son had died in a car accident at the age of 5, revealed Sirish. This came as a shock to everyone, as the majority knew Allu Aravind had only three sons. He also mentioned that he was not born by then. During the course of the interview, Ali mentioned that in the past, when his brother Allu Arjun came onto the show, he wanted to ask him the same question but couldn't because it was a really emotional moment and he did not want to ruin his mood.

Speaking about Urvasivo Rakshasivo, the film stars Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel, in lead roles. The film's story revolves around a "happy-go-lucky guy and a career-oriented girl" and how things unfold between them. Anu Emmanuel recently spoke about Allu Sirish in an interview, describing him as a "good co-star" with "a great grip on filmmaking."

Meanwhile, Urvasivo Rakshasivo's makers hosted a success bash for the film in Hyderabad, which was attended by Allu Arjun as the chief guest.