Allu Sirish made his debut in the year 2013 but the actor has only a very few hits in his career. He was last seen in the film titled ABCD, which was released in the year 2019. The actor, who is quite active on social media has refrained from public glare over a couple of years for reasons unknown.

However, there is an update about Sirish's last project, which is yet to be released. The actor shared screen space with Anu Emmanuel for a romantic drama directed by Rakesh Sashii. There were several pictures of Sirish and Anu Emmanuel that went viral on the internet from the shooting spot back then. There were also rumours about the duo falling in love. While there was no response from either of them, the film too remained under wraps until now.