To kick off the promotions for the upcoming Amazon Original series Modern Love Hyderabad, a few cast members and creators were spotted during the wee hours of the day at the historic Charminar. Producer Elahe Hiptoola, actors Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad, and director Uday Gurrala were seen posing in front of the structure to announce the launch of the new Telugu Amazon Original.
Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love Hyderabad To Bring Local Culture, Cuisine & Love To The Audiences From July 8
Commenting at the moment, Elahe Hiptoola, producer of Amazon Original series Modern Love Hyderabad, "It's an extremely overwhelming feeling to be standing in front of the iconic and gorgeous Charminar, a structure that is symbolic of Hyderabad. Apart from having lived all my life in this beautiful city, I began my career as a storyteller with Hyderabad Blues which introduced the world to the uniqueness of this city and with Modern Love Hyderabad we go further in bringing the common people, culture and cuisine to audiences. We are super excited for the series to launch on 8 July 2022 on Amazon Prime Video and hope viewers across the globe will enjoy our delicious spread and let love in with these heartwarming gems."
Modern Love Hyderabad is the second edition of three localised and fictionalised versions of international Original anthology helmed by John Carney, Modern Love, and features a bouquet of 6 heart-warming stories that explore the various facets, shades and emotions of love across myriad human relationships. The Hyderabad chapter of the international franchise, inspired by the popular New York Times column, presents unique, quintessential and relatable stories of love that are rooted in the City of Pearls.
