Ante Sundaraniki Closing Box Office Collection: Nani-Nazriya Starrer Romantic Family Drama Remains A Flop!

Vivek Athreya's comedy family drama Ante Sundaraniki was released on the silver screen across the world on June 3. The Nani- Nazriya starrer film received a lukewarm response on the big screen by the fans and audience. Following the divided talk, Ante Sundaraniki couldn't reach breakeven and remained another unsuccessful project of actor Nani.

Nani has been seeing flops one after the other until his last film with Sai Pallavi, Shyam Singha Roy released and ran to an average level. His latest, however, Ante Sundaraniki, which has a crazy cast and crew fell flat and couldn't live up to the expectations set by the film's team.

Vivek Athreya, who earlier directed Sri Vishnu and Nivetha Thomas in BrochevarevaruRa has convinced Nani to come on board for this fun ride of Ante Sundaraniki. The movie, besides having moments of its own, coupled with strong performances from the cast- Nani, Nazriya, Nadiya, Naresh, Rohini, and Rahul Ramakrishna among others, couldn't survive at the box office. Nani, as usual, was his best in the role of a young aspiring man from a strict orthodox brahmin family, who falls for a Christian girl. The role of Sundar is just Nani's ground and he played it well with ease. Nazriya, with her bubbly girl-next-door image, has managed to slip through the Telugu audience with great reviews for her performance in the role of Leela Thomas.

Check out Ante Sundaraniki worldwide closing collection details here

Nizam: Rs 6.20 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.30 Crore

UA: Rs 1.75 Crore

East: Rs 1.05 Crore

West: Rs 85 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 95 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 98 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 62 Lakh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total Share: Rs 13.70 Crore (Rs 23.20 Crore Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 1.80 Crore

OS: Rs 5.85 Crore

Total Worldwide Share: Rs 21.35 Crore (Rs 38.00 Crore Gross)

Movie Budget: Rs 30 Crore

Breakeven: Rs 31 Crore

Loss: Rs 9.65 Crore

Final Verdict: Flop

Ante Sundaraniki marks the Telugu debut of Nazriya Nazim Fahadh. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film in which actress Anupama Parameswaran, who earlier was paired opposite Nani in Krishnaarjuna Yudham, was seen in a cameo role. Vivek Sagar composed the film's music and background score.

Sai Ronak, Harshavardhan, Srikanth Iyengar and others were part of Ante Sundaraniki.