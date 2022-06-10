Nani-starrer romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki hit the screens on June 10 to a positive response from fans and film buffs. The movie has Nazriya Nazim playing the female lead opposite Nani, marking her first collaboration with the actor as well as her Telugu debut.

This Vivek Athreya directorial talks about an inter-religion love story of Sundar and Leela, and the plight of their extreme families. How the couple draws things together is all about it.

The film's cinematography rendered by Niketh Bommi and music by Vivek Sagar is being praised alongside the lead actors' performances. The movie came in as a sigh of relief for the moviegoers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Well, it is already known that OTT giant Netflix has bagged the digital streaming rights of Ante Sundaraniki. Latest update is that the movie will now be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam from July 8 at 12:30 Pm IST.

Nadhiya, Naresh, Rohini, Srikanth Iyengar, Harsha Vardhan, and others played prominent roles in the film produced by Mythri Movie Makers.