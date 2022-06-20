Nazriya Fahadh made her Tollywood debut and was cast opposite Nani in this movie. The duo pulled off the roles of an orthodox Brahmin guy and a Christian enthusiastic girl with quite an ease. The duo took part in several promotional activities to push Ante Sundaraniki among audiences across the world.

Vivek Athreya's romantic comedy-drama Ante Sundaraniki starring Natural star Nani and Nazriya is still running in theatres although people have not warmed up to it. The movie won appreciation for its content, cast, and performances. However, Ante Sundaraniki couldn't spin the magic numbers at the box office.

Nani has portrayed a role that is cut for him, his personality, and that suits him. He was back in his field with this film in full power. He tasted disasters in the form of V and Tuck Jagadish and got back on his feet with Shyam Singha Roy. Even though, the actor still needs to get back at his game at the box office.

Here are the details about Ante sundaraniki 10 days box office collection in AP/TS

Day 1: 3.87 Crore

Day 2: 3.48 Crore

Day 3: 3.05 Crore

Day 4: 71 Lakh

Day 5: 46 Lakh

Day 6: 30 Lakh

Day 7: 18 Lakh

Day 8: 11 Lakh

Day 9: 15 Lakh

Day 10: 67 Lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana share: Rs 12.98 Crore (Rs 21.95 Crore gross)

Ante Sundariniki 10 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide

Nizam: 5.94 Crore

Ceeded: 1.22 Crore

UA: 1.58 Crore

East: 98 Lakh

West: 83 Lakh

Guntur: 91 Lakh

Krishna: 92 Lakh

Nellore: 60 Lakh

AP-TG Total: 12.98 Crore(21.95 Crore~ Gross)

KA+ROI:- 1.55 Crore

OS: 5.55 Crore

Ante Sundariniki box office collections worldwide: 20.08 Crore(35.65 Crore~ Gross)

Rohini, VN Naresh, Nadiya, Harsha Vardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sai Ronak, Prudhvi Raj, and Azhugham Perumal are a few who played prominent roles in this film. Vivek Sagar composed music for the film.

Mythri Movie Makers produced the film on a budget of Rs 30 Crore. Actress Anupama Parameswaran appeared in a cameo in Ante Sundaraniki.