Anu Emmanuel Opens Up About Doing Fewer Films, Calls Allu Sirish ‘Good Co-Star'

Tollywood actress Anu Emmanuel has been a part of several successful films such as Oxygen, Naa Peru Surya, Agnyaathavaasi, and others. The actress has proven her acting prowess all this year. She is currently busy promoting her latest release, Urvasivo Rakshasivo, opposite Allu Sirish. Anu and Sirish will be seen together for the first time.

Ahead of Urvasivo Rakshasivo's release, Anu Emmanuel, in an exclusive interaction with ETimes, opened up about her character and her co-star, amongst other things. Talking about her role, Anu said her character Sindhu in Urvasivo Rakshasivo is ambitious and very straightforward. She further added that the story of the film revolves around a "happy-go-lucky guy and a career-oriented girl" and how things unfold between them.

"The hero and heroine characters are contrasted with different mindsets. That will be the highlight of the movie. This is a new age love story, which will have a great impact on youth,'' Anu said. Revealing that it was producer Allu Aravind who convinced her to take up the role, the actress said, ''Generally, when a film comes to me, I ask them who is the hero and who are the other artists. But in the last three years, we have seen many changes in the film industry. The audience doesn't even want to know who the hero is. Good content matters for a film."

Advertisement

Calling Allu Sirish a "good co-star", Anu said he has "great grip on filmmaking. He knows music, art and all. He used to talk to me a lot about music.''

Further, addressing why she has not been getting more offers, Anu mentioned, "I always think about the story and banner with whom I am associated. It is not correct that I am not getting opportunities. Some of my films were not up to the mark, but I have never heard the word that I am a failure as an actor. My eyes have a separate fan base."

"I changed myself after seeing the results of some films. I stay away from regular movies. If a character suits me, I would accept it or else I sit at home. Right up to choosing a good story, doing justice to the character is in my hands. Nothing beyond is in my hands including success," she told the publication.

Anu Emmanuel will next be seen in Ravanasura alongside Ravi Teja and might also be seen on OTT.