Anupama Parameswaran's Butterfly OTT Release: Date, Time, And Everything You Need To Know!
The ordeal of Anupama Parameswaran's Telugu feature film Butterfly has finally ended as it is set to release on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hostar. The makers of the film have announced the streaming date as December 29.
The film's first teaser was released way back in March 2022, that is about nine months ago. Though the movie was initially up for a theatrical release, the makers later preferred to release it directly on an OTT platform. The songs of the film were also out a few months ago and were received positively.
A video featuring actor Anupama and male lead Nihal Kodhaty posted along with the date announcement suggests that the movie makers have already kick-started promotions, ahead of its OTT release. Butterfly's teaser was also released on December 11.
Butterfly is written and directed by Ghanta Satish Babu. Bhumika Chawla is playing a prominent supporting role in the film which is a thriller, going by the teaser.
Arviz and Gideon Katta composed music for the film. It is produced by Ravi Prakash Bodapati, Prasad Tiruvalluri, and Pradeep Nallimelli under the Gen Next Movies banner.
Meanwhile, Anupama Parameswaran who has recently worked with Nikhil Siddharth and scored a big success in the form of Karthikeya 2 is set to hit the screens again with the actor in the film titled 18 Pages. The film's pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on Decembe 11, kick starting the promotional activities. Young and upcoming actor Nihal Kodhaty played a lead role in another upcoming movie A Beautiful Girl.
