Anushka Shetty Unveils Her First Look From Her Next Film, See Post

Anushka Shetty is among the most talented actresses we have in Tollywood. Known for getting into the skin of the character, fans eagerly await to see their favourite star on the big screen. Anushka Shetty celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday (November 7). On this special day, the actress treated her fans with the first look from her upcoming film.

Shetty took to social media to unveil her first look from the film as "Materchef Anvitha Ravali Shetty." She captioned the post , "On my Birthday I am happy to Introduce myself as Masterchef 'Anvitha Ravali Shetty' from my upcoming project with Naveen Polishetty, Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. Can't wait to meet u all on Big Screen". She shared the same on Twitter as well.

The poster shows Anushka cooking food in the kitchen while wearing a chef's uniform. The movie is written by Mahesh Babu P. and also stars Naveen Polishetty as the male lead. The untitled film has been produced by UV Creations.

Advertisement

As soon as the post was shared, Anushka Shetty's fans swamped the comment section and expressed their excitement. A fan's comment read, "Waiting to see you on big screen," another said, "Happy birthday madam." Several others dropped heart and love-struck emojis.

Anushka Shetty is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with beautiful pictures of her family and daily activities. She recently shared a photo of herself wearing a traditional ensemble and wrote, "New profile pic". The photo looks like it is from her film, Arundhati.

The actress's last appearance was in Nishabdham with Madhavan. It was directly released on OTT in 2020, owing to the Covid lockdown restrictions. The mystery-thriller film received poor reviews.

Anushka Shetty's upcoming, untitled film will tentatively release next year in theaters, and the project is said to be her 48th movie. This will be Shetty's first solo release in the cinemas after 4 years. Bhaagamathie (2018) was her last theatrical release.