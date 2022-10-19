On the last episode aired on October 18, day 44 at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house, contestants Srihan, Faima, Vasanthi, Arjun Kalyan, and Revanth were seen hanging out on Srihan's bed and discussing love and relationships before going to sleep.

Vasanthi, who said that she had a break-up earlier, was questioned by Revanth about her interest in Arjun, in the presence of Arjun. Vasanthi then revealed that she never thought about it as she already knew Arjun's past relationships. In addition, she also revealed that Arjun has an interest in Sri Sathya, even before they came to the Bigg Boss show.