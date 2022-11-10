Arjun Sarja To Replace Vishwak Sen In His Next Directorial, Check Deets Inside

The news about actors Arjun Sarja and Vishwak Sen teaming up for a project was well-received by their fans. However, things turned bitter between the two, and now, following the tiff between the actors, Vishwak has been removed from the project. In the midst of the fallout controversy between Arjun and Vishwak, the former, who will also be directing the film, is now considering replacing Vishwak with another actor.

Arjun and Vishwak's rift became the talk of the town, and the audience was eagerly waiting to know who would take Vishwak's place after his exit. Going by some media reports, Arjun is thinking of casting Sharwanand for the role, as he feels he will be suitable for the character. Further, reports also say that Arjun hasn't narrated the script to the Jaanu actor.

Meanwhile, it's happy news for all the Shawanand fans if he gives a thumbs up to Arjun's script.

Arjun, on the other hand, had organised a press conference with Telugu media wherein he slammed Vishwak for his unprofessional and reckless behaviour, reports suggest. As per Arjun, Vishwak crossed his boundaries and went on to humiliate him and his entire film's unit. Irked by his attitude, Arjun also said that he would never want to work with him.

"In my career spanning four decades, I've never come across anyone as unprofessional as Vishwak or faced a situation as embarrassing as this. His behaviour has hurt my team and me; I don't want to work with him anymore," he had said.

Several media reports claim that Vishwak Sen refused to come for story settings and cancelled the shoot whenever he wished. Further explaining Vishwak's moody nature, Arjun added, "I've never called anyone as many times as I had called him; he never responded properly. We were supposed to start shooting in October, but he requested some time to work on his body."

Vishwak Sen, in the meantime, has responded to Arjun's allegations and told the media his side of the story. Vishwak stood solid on his claims of professionalism and said that if proved otherwise, even by a little boy, he would bid adieu to his acting career. The actor also went ahead to say that he has earlier worked with big-shot producers like Dil Raju without any issues.

Vishwak said that when he asked for some changes in the script, Arjun and his team were not ready to accommodate his requests and in turn asked him to return the fee paid to him. He remembered being under stress because of how Arjun dealt with him and decided to end the production. Vishwak extended his apologies to Arjun and his team for his attitude that might have made them feel insulted.