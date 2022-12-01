Demonte Colony 2: Shooting Begins For Arulnithi's 2015 Successful Horror Film; Fans Are Excited

Demonte Colony is one of the best-made horror films in Tamil cinemas. The movie was released in the year 2015 and became successful at the box office. The movie was dubbed and released in Telugu where it hit it off with the viewers as well. After about seven years, the makers of the film announced that the sequel titled Demonte Colony 2: Vengeance Of The Unholy, shooting is underway.

Director of the film, R Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#DemonteColony2 shoot begins!

#DC2 #VengeanceOfTheUnholy

@arulnithitamil

@SamCSmusic

@priya_Shankar." (sic)

He even shared a dark poster of the upcoming sequel.

Demonte Colony is set in the fictional backdrop of a colony named Demonte, in Alwarpet, Chennai.

R Ajay Gnanamuthu last directed Cobra with Chiyaan Vikram and it was met with a lukewarm response at the box office. He then immediately announced this sequel in which Arulnithi will reprise his role as the protagonist. Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar was roped in for the project as the female lead.

RC Rajkumar and Vijay Subramaniam are bankrolling the project. Deepak D Menon is handling the camera and Sam CS will score the film's background score and music. More updates of the film are awaited.