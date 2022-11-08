‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’: Allu Arjun Reveals ‘Pushpa 2’ Catchphrase In Viral Video & Fans Love It

Allu Arjun, who is among the most successful stars of Tollywood, established himself as a pan-India star after the success of Pushpa: The Rise.

Directed by Sukumar, the film was released last year and turned out to be the biggest hit of 2021 beating the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: No Way Home and Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi.

Soon after, the makers announced the second installment titled Pushpa: The Rule and fans have been waiting excitedly for it.

Besides Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will be seen reprising their roles in the second part along with several new additions.

While an official announcement is still awaited regarding the cast and release date of Pushpa 2, the Stylish Star recently revealed the catchphrase of the much-awaited film. Yes, you read that right!

Allu Arjun recently attended an event as a Chief guest for his brother Allu Sirish's new Telugu movie Urvasivo Rakshshivo. Speaking at the event, he introduced the punchline and shared his excitement for Pushpa 2.

Currently, a video is doing the rounds on social media from the event in which the South superstar is seen talking about the second installment of Pushpa.

Sharing his excitement for the film, he said, "I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was 'Thaggedhe Le' in Pushpa 1, it'll be 'Asalu Thaggedhe Le' in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I'm hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I'm excited, I hope that excitement touches you too."

Watch the video here:

Well, fans are already loving the catchphrase and we're sure that Pushpa 2 will also break many box office records upon its release.

According to reports, Pushpa: The Rule went on floors last week with a look test. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, who is working as a cinematographer on the film, took to social media to share a picture from the sets and called it the 'beginning' of a new adventure.

As shown in the first part, Allu Arjun will be reprising the titular role of a driver cum sandalwood smuggler in Pushpa 2 while Rashmika will return as Srivalli. It'll be helmed by Sukumar.

For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise was a huge success at the ticket window and collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Despite a slow opening, its dubbed Hindi version alone did a business of over Rs 100 crore.