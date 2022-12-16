Marine Documentary Or Theme Park? What RGV and A Tollywood Producer Have To Say About Avatar 2

Avatar: The way of water has created ripples in India as it was released on a grand scale on Friday (December 16). The movie opened to positive talk all over. The film by James Cameron was praised by several film personalities.

Ace director Ram Gopal Varma also took to Twitter to give his take on the movie in his style. RGV said that he had 'bathed' in Avatar 2 and that it will be a crime to call it a film instead of calling it an experience. RGV went on to say that the film feels like a 'theme park.'

"Just bathed in Avatar 2. It will be a crime to call a film because. It's an experience of a lifetime. Spectacular visuals and mending bending action. A few times it feels like a theme park visit but I don't mean that in a bad way," RGV tweeted. Though the tweet sends a positive message, netizens suspect that RGV could be trying to convey a different view as he is known for double talk particularly when it comes to tweets.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Tollywood producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara also took a dig at the Hollywood film and James Cameron. He called the film a marine biology documentary.