The makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, headed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are now in a fix over the film's release date. They are also making a film Waltair Veerayya with Megastar Chiranjeevi. Both films are of equal scale and star top league actors of Tollywood. However, both actors are keen on arriving for Sankranthi 2023. The makers are now unable to decide on the release date since they can't pitch their own films against each other.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film NBK 107, an out-and-out action entertainer under the direction of Gopichand Malineni, who also wrote the film, is nearing completion. The movie is aiming for a Sankranthi release.

Earlier, the makers wanted to release NBK 107 on December 23, to cash in on the Christmas holiday season and release Waltair Veerayya for Sankranthi. Latest buzz suggests that NBK also wants to arrive for Sankranthi and is said to have made sure he voiced the same out to the producers.

The makers are yet to decide on the release dates of these respective films and make the announcement soon.

Shruti Haasan is roped in as the film's female lead, and NBK 107 will also mark the Tollywood debut of Kannada actor Duniya Vijay. He is the film's antagonist. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lal, and Chandrika Ravi among others in crucial roles.

The movie is made on an estimated budget of about Rs 70 Crore. S Thaman composed the film's score and tracks while Naveen Nooli is working as its editor. Rishi Punjabi is wielding the camera for NBK 107.