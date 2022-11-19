Balakrishna Hints At Aditya 369 Sequel In Works At Das Ka Dhamki Trailer Launch; Watch

Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to the actor's 1991 film Aditya 369. The film was ahead of its time and, over the years, has acquired the status of a cult classic in Indian cinema. The sci-fi film is one of the finest Telugu films made in this genre. Aditya 369 is regarded as one of Balayya's most brilliant films in his career.

The fan base that Nandamuri Balakrishna enjoys has remained unparalleled. Everybody has been waiting to know an update about the much-awaited sequel, and Balakrishna's recent comment has got his fans into a frenzy. The actor recently attended the trailer launch event for hero Vishwak Sen's latest directorial venture, Das Ka Dhamki. And that is where Balakrishna made a comment on the sequel to Aditya 369.

Speaking at the event, Balakrishna said that he too wanted to direct a film, but that didn't happen. Further, when fans started asking about Aditya 369, he said the sequel Aditya 999 Max's shoot will begin next year and that he will be directing the film.

He said, "Vishwak Sen did many good films like Hit, Falaknuma Das, and Ori Devuda, and now he is coming up with Dhamki. He is the director, producer, and hero. It's rare to see young heroes handling different crafts. I imagine myself when I watch these kinds of films. I indeed want to attempt different things."

Watch video here:-

Heaping praise on Das ka Dhamki, Balakrishna said that such films are not meant to be watched at home. "I too wanted to direct, but my film Narthanasala got shelved. Due to some reasons, I didn't make another attempt to direct a film. However, I'm planning to do Aditya 999 next year. My heartfelt wishes to the whole team of Das Ka Dhamki."

He then wished good luck to Vishwak and the Das Ka Dhamki team and added, "My best wishes to Vishwak and the team. The trailer looks very interesting and it's a feast for the eyes."

"I don't get it how Vishwak balances so many things. He is very passionate about films. Many trolled me on social media when I said there's a difference between passion for cinema and mad for cinema," he said.

Aditya 369 was directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and is considered a landmark film in the science fiction genre in Telugu cinema. Balakrishna has a dual role in the film, which also features Mohini, Amrish Puri, and Tinu Anand in pivotal roles.