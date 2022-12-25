Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: ADK Falls Sick During Kanaa Kaanun Task; Fans Are A Worried Lot

One of the housemates of the biggest Tamil Television reality shows Bigg Boss 6 is the hotspot of controversies and issues. The current season was unlike earlier ones and there is a large section of viewers divided in support and against several contestants. So far, the contestants who were eliminated are in line with the expectations of fans except for the recent elimination of Dhanalakshmi. There was an uproar on social media platforms about the same.

Meanwhile, there was another news about contestant Aryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam aka ADK, a Rapper and record producer of Srilankan origin. ADK entered the house as the 9th contestant of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. While playing the 'Kanaa Kaanun' task, ADK reportedly fell sick and collapsed. He was then rushed to medical care.

However, the show's host Kamal Haasan informed the viewers and the contestants inside the house that ADK is admitted to the hospital as his health was not well.

