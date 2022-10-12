Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Episode 4 Promo: Ayesha Gets Frustrated

Janani and Ayesha belong to the same club. When Janani's turn came she said she would swap spots with Ayesha and get inside the house in her place. During this discussion, Janani said that she feels at some point she would get into conflict with Ayesha, who said she doesn't feel that way.

In the third episode, Bigg Boss had announced that the contestants in direct nomination would get an option to swap themselves with someone from inside the house, based on their performance in their respective clubs.

The first promo of the day has dropped an hour ago, and it showed a conflict involving Ayesha.

Ayesha further mentions that she thinks the talking style of someone is wrong. It's not clear whether she is talking about her own way of talking, or Janany's or someone else. It could be Janany, as she is shown asking Ayesha, if she doesn't like the way she talks.

Maheshwari responds to Ayesha saying others don't think the talking style is problematic. Ayesha gets frustrated and almost starts crying. She says she just wanted to put it out there and express herself, and covers her ears and yells that she is sorry for bringing that up, and she won't say anything anymore.

Further, in a video shared by a YouTube Channel, pictures of Ayesha having breathing issues are shown. Janany and others help her out. Apparently, she has a recurring problem with her breathing, and she was taken care of.

Eventally she gets swapped with Janany, as shown in the promo. She is out in the lawn crying her eyes out.