Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Adi Reddy Wins Ticket To Finale Task? Becomes The First Finalist Of The Season!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season is coming to an end just a couple of weeks before its finale. The remaining eight contestants were given a task to win a direct ticket to the finale. The winner of this task will become the first finalist of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season.

As per the Ticket to Finale task rules, contestants were made to undergo various levels of challenges to win the task. The latest episode was about which four contestants will be competing for the task. When Bigg Boss announced that all of them had to decide on only four contestants, the housemates were upset. They felt it is unfair as everybody wants to have a chance at becoming the finalist.

After being disqualified from the snowman task, Sri Satya and Inaya later became the sanchalaks of the following tasks. However, in the second level, Sri Satya again lost. In the latest challenge, which is about balance, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Revanth, and Faima were seen taking part. Sri Satya, Inaya, and Keerthi, who lost the previous rounds.

Later, Bigg Boss ordered the four contestants to play the 'Balance The Scores' task where they have to balance a set of ceramic and clay serveware on one side and their hands on the other. Faima's balance was lost as her items broke. Immediately, Revanth also lost his balance and it upset him too much. He used the term 'sadist' and found fault with the sanchalaks, especially Sri Satya.