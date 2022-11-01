Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: An Upset Inaya Locks Herself In The Washroom Causing Panic Inside The House!

However, as weeks are passing by, contestants are leaving the show one by one, which is inevitable. The season, which began on September 4 with 21 contestants has come down to 12 contestants now. With the recent one being Surya, Inaya was the most devastated one. Ironically, Inaya is the reason for Surya's elimination as her vote brought him into nominations in the first place.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show is getting better with each passing day with the makers trying their best to bring out good content and introduce new games.

Inaya gained so much support from the public after she revealed her story about coming out of the house to do her thing due to a lack of support. She had put up a great deal of confidence and dedication from the beginning but unfortunately got trapped in the strategic plans and overthinking situations, leading her to become the most fake and vulnerable in the house.

Inaya started affecting her graph by getting close to Surya. Inaya was neutral during the first few weeks and was cordial with everybody except Srihan, whom she nominates without fail for various reasons. But her relationship with Surya went overboard for the viewers of the game show. The host, Nagarjuna, also mentioned that Inaya is lost somewhere and is losing the game due to her increased closeness to Surya.

Inaya then assured Nagarjuna that she will come back to her game and prove everyone wrong. However, while everything was going well between Surya and herself, she went ahead and nominated Surya for reasons better known to her. Surya, who was not often in nominations, couldn't survive the week. When he was evicted from the house, Inaya was distraught and she cried helplessly. She kissed Surya all over his face and stuck to him throughout. All this dual standard ship of Inaya raised a few eyebrows, including that of the housemates.

Following the incident, all housemates nominated Inaya for the eviction program in the ninth week, citing the same reason- Why did she have to nominate Surya when she had so much love for him?

Meanwhile, during the nominations, Adi Reddy and Inaya were involved in an ugly spat. Adi Reddy picked out Inaya for how fake she has been so far with other housemates. He questioned her double standards, and fakeness, and took a dig at her for nominating people for silly reasons.

Inaya, who put up a brave face during nominations has become vulnerable at the end and reduced to tears. She sobbed continuously and in the recently released promo, she was seen crying from inside a washroom in the sleeping area. All the housemates were startled and tried to convince her to come out. However, a devastated Inaya couldn't come to terms with the fact that the entire house is against her. Initially, she also complained that she was not supported and was isolated.

In light of the promo, a few social media pages have come out in support of Inaya. A user who goes by the name Prasanth on Twitter wrote, "Don't worry Inaya 🙌 housemates anthaa against ga unna sari Baita neekosam nee family nee supporters and also audience Antha unnaru 🤝👍 after Bigg boss audience manassuloo undedhe Nuvvu matrame adhe Pakka👌."