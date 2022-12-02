Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Revanth Becomes Father To His First Child, A Baby Girl On December 2!

Indian Idol winner and popular playback singer Revanth, who is currently participating in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality game show, has become a father. His wife Anvitha Gangaraju, whom he married earlier this year, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on December 2. Congratulations are pouring in for the couple from all the fans, Telugu people, and his friends from the Tollywood fraternity.

Revanth entered the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu game show while his wife was pregnant. "She was the one who forced me to take up the opportunity and supported me throughout," said Revanth on more than one occasion, during the show. Revanth, however, did not expect this to happen before the game show concluded. He believed to go home right in time for Anvitha's delivery so that he can experience the birthing of his first baby.

