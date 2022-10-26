Marina and Inaya shared how hurt they felt following the process. Surya then told Inaya that he respects her no matter what. Marina, who is visibly upset over the nominations process was consoled by Rohit. Surya and Inaya had a conversation following the same.

After a literal fire in the nomination process at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house, the housemates formed into groups and discussed the latest happenings. Many of them were upset about how murky the nomination process turned out to be. Revanth, Geetu, and Sri Satya were seen talking about Inaya and making fun of her. The rest of them asserted to Srihan that his relationship with Inaya is entertaining that way. Srihan then said in dismay, "For that reason, I have been facing nominations every week."

Housemates have then decked up in their traditional best and put on flower rangolis to celebrate Diwali. They danced to songs as they enjoyed special Diwali sweets. Then the Chepala Cheruvu challenge for captaincy began. Housemates are teamed up in two and are asked to collect as many fish as possible. By the end of the first round, winners can get hold of other members' catches as well. To earn an opportunity, members should get into the pool and secure a gold coin. Whoever wins the gold coin will get additional advantages.

Raj and Faima, Geetu and Adi Reddy, Revanth and Inaya, Srihan and Srisatya, Keerthi and Rohit, Marina and Baladitya, and Surya and Vasanthi played in teams. Everybody tried to force other contestants into giving away their catch.

The task was very tiring and contestants, who were earlier warned about performing tasks, tried to give their best in this task. Every contestant occupied a decent screen time in the latest episode.

Adi Reddy took some fish from Vasanthi despite vigorous efforts from herself and Surya. Geetu, who was securing the stash, was robbed away by Faima. Geetu's basket was completely torn and she got upset over the same. She then gave away her fish to Sri Satya. Meanwhile Adi Reddy took away the basket of Surya.

Revanth secured the gold coin and therefore got the opportunity to count everybody's fish. However, Revanth and Inaya had more fish than others.

Geetu cried for the very first time in the house following failure in the task. She is said to be immune to emotions but Geetu's breakdown shocked the contestants.

Push For Fish, a sub-challenge began in the game. Revanth and Inaya are allowed to pick housemates to take part in the task, for winning the gold coin. Surya was chosen as the Sanchalak for this task. They picked the next leading performers to compete in the task.

Faima and Raj, Baladitya and Marina, and Sri Satya and Srihan took part in the challenge along with Revanth and Inaya. In the first round of the push cart, Raj and Srihan, and in the second round, Raj and Faima won. They got 10 fish as the prize. For getting into the pool with their mikes on, Surya and Sri Satya have been penalized with ten fish each.