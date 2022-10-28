Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Day 53: Surya Out Of Captaincy Contenders; More Knives Pierced Into His Plank!

On the 53rd day of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, contestants competed for becoming the next captain of the house. Among the teams that played the Chepala Cheruvu task, for having Black Fish in possession, Geetu swapped the teams of Revanth-Inaya with Srihan-Sri Satya, thereby making Srihan's team the winner of the task.

Bigg Boss announced that each team has to decide on one name to contend for captaincy along with Srihan and Sri Satya. They were made to play another task with ropes where each contender has to tie one end of the coloured rope to their waists and bring out the messy and knotted rope, first. Revanth coerced Inaya to allow him to contend for captaincy although Inaya was insisting on taking part for not becoming a captain until now. However, in the end, she gave Revanth's name to Bigg Boss only to cry over the lost opportunity throughout the episode.

In the ropes task, Revanth, who exuded confidence about winning any kind of task failed miserably. Faima, and Sri Satya also failed to release their ropes before others. Vasanthi was assigned the Sanchalak of the task. Keerthi finished the task first and rang the bell. Surya and Srihan followed.

Accordingly, Surya, Keerthi, and Srihan were given a cardboard plank with the letter C to appeal for votes. The other housemates are given knives to stab in the planks, showing their disapproval. The contender with more knife stabs will be disqualified from the competition.

Meanwhile, Geetu was seen revealing to Srihan and Revanth that she wanted to choose to swap the baskets between them to eliminate Marina and Baladitya from the game. "I didn't like the way they played the game. I don't want them to continue in it and I swapped the baskets between your teams," said Geetu.

Sri Satya, who tried to instigate Baladitya during their fight in the task, was lectured about bringing an irrelevant topic to discussion with Baladitya while defending their stash. Baladitya tried to steal fish from Sri Satya's basket as part of the game but Sri Satya took the personal relationship in this context to hurt Baladitya. All the housemates opined that it was wrong on her part. Geetu spoke to Sri Satya about the same. Later, Sri Satya was seen apologizing to Baladitya.

Inaya targeted Srihan once again and she stabbed the first knife in Srihan's plank. Srihan was upset about Inaya's actions and he was verbal about how she could change sides and colours. "She cheated me. She has no stability and is always taking sides. I will make her realize what she did. I can't always be at the receiving end," said he, to the other housemates.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6