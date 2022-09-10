Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Abhinayashree Or Inaya Likely To Face Eviction

Although Revanth and Geetu had attracted a lot of criticism with their behavior in the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, they don't seem to in the most-likely-to-get-evicted zone. Sri Satya got some harsh feedback too, but she quickly moved on from that space and have been on the clear now.

Chanti and Faima were accused of not sharing the workload sincerely, but both of them have managed to establish that they are not going to behave controversially, and that might have cleared them from the danger zone.

Although Geetu's behaviour does not sit well with many inside the house, and outside the house alike, she does bring drama into the show, and that's what fuels the show forward. It's tricky how these things work, but it's not surprising that Geetu is safe.

Arohi had scored where she spoke about Geetu hiding the keys, and she has generally been getting along well with the housemates.

It seems that Abhinayashree and Inaya are the ones who are most vulnerable currently, with regards to their places in the house. Although Abhinayashree has been quite subtle so far, she has not made herself an object of criticism yet. And she has a legacy that she has carried over to the show, and she still has time to make her presence felt.

The unofficial titbit is that Inaya will be the one to leave the house this week. It's true that Inaya has been making herself visible, or rather audible, in the house. However, she is not able to sustain the attention and hold the space. We will know for sure when the weekend is over, but with whatever information we have now, it appears that Inaya will face an eviction.