Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Arjun Kalyan Gets Evicted >From The House In Week 7!

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu is one of the most-viewed reality shows on Telugu television. The show has been one of the best in terms of its content and viewership. The latest season, however, is struggling to churn entertainment out of its housemates. During the captaincy task, contestants were warned about their lethargic behaviour. The makers of the show had to cancel the captaincy task altogether.

In the seventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house elimination process, it is being heard that contestant Arjun Kalyan, who starred in several YouTube short films and rose to fame with web series will be evicted from the house. Arjun Kalyan is well-known for trying to woo either Sri Sathya or Vasanthi in the house more than actively taking part in the tasks and games. He gets most of the screen time only when he sets out to nominate the contestants.