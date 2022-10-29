Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Is It RJ Surya Who Gets Eliminated From The House In Week 8?

Unfortunately, the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu end on a sad note for all the contestants in the house along with their families and fans. One among them will have to pack up and leave the reality show and enter back into the world only to face so much negativity, most of the time, than popularity. The eighth-weekend episode in the Telugu television's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has arrived. The weekend episodes are also loaded with great fun, laughter, and sharp remarks by Nagarjuna, the host.

This week's weekend episode suggests that it is none other than RJ Surya, who is famous as Konda Babu, who is the housemate to leave the house. Surya is one of the soft-spoken people in the house who always maintains his stand and carries himself with dignity during tasks and arguments. In all likelihood, he is the one who might get eliminated in the eighth week of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, according to the trends.