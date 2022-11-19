Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Marina Is The 11th Housemate To Get Eliminated This Week?

According to the rumours, it is being said that Marina is the contestant who will face the elimination axe due to the lowest number of public votes and her inactive game plan. Marina and Rohit entered as a couple to the Season 6 of Bigg Boss house, and they were said to have been finalized a few days before the show's commencement.

It is time for another elimination in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house. In the 10th week of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, the makers shocked the viewers by evicting Baladitya and then Vasanthi in a single week. This week, buzz strongly has that it is going to be Marina, who will have to pack the bags and leave the house forever.

Both were considered a unit in the beginning and then started to play as separate contestants later on. Marina is a calm and composed person. She was liked by the rest of the housemates for her warm and friendly nature. A few of them- Revanth, Keerthi, and Inaya are close to her. However, Marina is not physically active on par with other contestants. She and Rohit fell behind in terms of putting up interesting content and giving tough competition during tasks.

Although rumours suggested that Marina would be evicted along with Baladitya in the last week, her eviction was postponed to the 11th week.

Due to several reasons, it is believed that Marina is chosen as the housemate to finally leave the house in the upcoming episodes of this week. The shooting of the weekend episode is yet to be finished.

Meanwhile, it was also leaked that Srihan, Revanth, and Inaya are the contestants who got saved from elimination this week. In the latest eviction-free pass task, Faima got support from the housemates and therefore laid her hands on the eviction-free pass.

Tune into Star Maa tonight at 9 pm to catch Nagarjuna in action with the top ten housemates.