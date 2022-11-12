Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination This Week: Baladitya & Marina Leave The House?

According to the insider buzz, shooting of the weekend episodes of the India's biggest reality show's Telugu season 6 had begun, and sources say that Baladitya and Marina will be out of the show. While we are feeling sorry for Baladitya, Marina is not as good in terms of stirring up some interesting content in the game show.

In the tenth week elimination of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house, rumours are rife that it is going to be a double elimination. And unfortunately, Baladitya, who has been the same person he was before and after coming to the reality show, will finally bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house, in all possibilities. In addition, because of double-elimination, Marina is also likely to get evicted from the house.

Revanth, Inaya, and Adi Reddy have been on the top in the public voting. Faima, Marina, and Vasanthi are the contestants who stood last in the public voting. However, Baladitya, who is fairly doing well has now become prey to the elimination process. Baladitya plays the tasks well and is cordial with all the housemates. However, Baladitya failed to create an impact inside the house and to the viewers watching it. Baladitya did not get involved in dire issues so far and has no special graph, leading to his unpopularity.

Marina, who entered the show with her husband Rohit, earlier played as a unit and since they couldn't churn out anything remarkable for themselves with the advantage, Bigg Boss announced them as two separate contestants. After that, Marina tried to give her best during the tasks. She was like a mother figure to the rest of the housemates. Marina was one among the housemates who couldn't create an arc to make an appeal through the show.

Stay tuned to Star Maa at 10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays and 9 pm from Mondays to Fridays to watch the fun. The entire episodes of the season are available on Disney+ Hotstar to stream.