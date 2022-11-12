Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination This Week: Baladitya & Vasanthi Leave The House?

In the tenth week elimination of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house, rumours are rife that it is going to be a double elimination. And unfortunately, Baladitya, who has been the same person he was before and after coming to the reality show, will finally bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house, in all possibilities. In addition, because of double-elimination, Vasanthi is also likely to get evicted from the house.

According to the insider buzz, shooting of the weekend episodes of the India's biggest reality show's Telugu season 6 had begun, and sources say that Baladitya and Vasanthi will be out of the show. While we are feeling sorry for Baladitya, Vasanthi is not as good in terms of stirring up some interesting content in the game show.