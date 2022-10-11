Sri Satya opined that contestants who are asking genuinely for an extra portion of food are unable to get some while a few are eating away stacked food.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has given rise to a lot of gossip. Contestants have become more open and started discussing other inmates and their game plans. The housemates are also seen making comments on other contestants' interests and partial behaviour towards fellow contestants.

On the other hand, Geetu and Adi Reddy were seen discussing Revanth being partial and having a soft corner for Vasanthi. Adi Reddy then expressed that Revanth is married and emotional, to which Geetu said, "What's wrong with it? Don't married people have feelings?" As they continued talking, Arjun joined them. When Geetu put out the topic to Arjun, he nodded in support and mentioned that he felt the same. If he does it to us, then it is harassment but if we do it to him, he treats it as a link-up, added Arjun.

Meanwhile, for the elimination process in the sixth week of the house, contestants Keerthi, Baladitya, Adi Reddy, Geetu, Sudeepa, Srihan, Raj, Sri Satya, and Marina were nominated by the housemates.

To follow the reality show, tune in to Star Maa channel from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on weekends at 9 pm. The show is available for digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar as well.