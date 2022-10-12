Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Episode 37: Battery Recharge Captaincy Task Allowed Adi Reddy To Speak To His Wife

Sri Satya and Keerthi, who got into a dirty fight over the nomination process continued their discussion during their dinner. They both sorted it out and hugged each other. However, Keerthi spoke to Faima about how Sri Satya made a grave comment about Inaya and how that could change everything for everyone.
Raj, who was nominated by Geetu as the weakest contestant in the house was seen lamenting with Surya and others. He seemed vexed and depressed. Sri Satya was seen sitting with Baladitya and talking about Keerthi again.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss allowed them to pick between an audio message, video call, and food, as part of the battery recharge captaincy task. A 100 percent battery board has been set up inside the house and the battery will fluctuate in response to the choices the contestants make.
Srihan was the first one to be called into the confession room and he was asked to sacrifice his battery percentage to choose between the options. He chose Mutton Biryani and shared it with the housemates by exchanging 15 percent. When Srihan received Mutton Biryani from his home, Geetu was the one who got excited and was seen pampering and playing around Srihan for a serving. She playfully said, "Srihan Annayya manakosam Amma Biryani Pampinchindi Annayya, Manakosam." After that, Keerthi was seen mimicking Geetu near Keerthi and Sri Satya and had a good laugh.
Sudeepa chose an audio call and spoke to her husband in exchange for 30 percent of the house battery.
Adi Reddy then chose a video call to speak to his wife Kavita in exchange for a 40 battery percentage.
Tune into Star Maa from Mondays to Fridays at 9 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The show will be available for streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.
