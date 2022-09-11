Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Episode 7 Highlights: Sri Satya And Chanti Were Declared Safe

Nagarjuna was dressed in an elegant black outfit and looked as dashing as ever. As the episode started, Arjun Kalyan was talking to Vasanthi, about how he was not nominating Revanth so far, because of their friendship, but he felt that it was a bias from his side. Vasanthi asked what made Arjun want to nominate him and Arjun said that Reventh was making jokes about Arjun and some women in the house, including Vasanthi, who just nodded to his explanation.

Geetu and Adi were discussing who is likely to get eliminated, and Geetu predicted that Inaya would be safe this week, and might survive a couple more weeks. She felt that maybe Arohi might leave this week.

Neha and Raj Shekar were given an option to choose either a surprise for them or sacrifice it for the other, between them. Neha said it was her birthday in a couple of days, but she didn't mind sacrificing. Raj declined and said her timing was better for a surprise and gave it to her. Neha's brother came on screen and Neha got emotional and started crying out loud. They cut cakes together and she went near the TV to give him a hug before he left.

Then Nagarjuna went around the long line of contestants and spoke to each individual. He gave some contestants a thumbs up, thumbs down, or both based on how he felt about their performance.

Nagarjuna felt that Raj Shekar was a little non-existent this week, and he needs to start playing if he wanted to prove himself. He commented on the similar lines about Chanti's and Abhinaya's performance as well.

He felt that Faima, Arjun Kalyan, Arohi, Shrihan, and Sri Satya performed well. He fondly called Keerthi as Pichi and asked if she felt comfortable in the house, to which she said yes. It was Arohi's birthday and Nagarjuna wished her.

Nagarjuna said Rohit could hug Marina if he wanted, before the housemates, and he did. Rohit kissed her on the cheek as well and said it was complimentary. Marina smiled and asked for one on the other cheek, and Rohit obliged.

Revanth was told that everyone wants to see a matured Revanth, and when he was asked to share his own thoughts, Revanth said, he would try and become mature first and then speak later maybe. He said he will start playing the game going forward, and people will see a change in him.

Speaking to Geetu and Adi, Nagarjuna suggested they review the game less and start playing more. He made of fun of how Geetu said the housemates aren't her family, and the house wasn't her home. He also pointed out how she needs to make sure she has the civic sense that she expects in others.

Of the seven people nominated, one by one the contestants were asked to check out a name card, and Sri Satya was declared safe.

Then the intuition cards were taken out, and people were asked to pick one contestant they felt matched their card's emotion. Revanth received backstabber cards. and one or two cunning cards, fighting cards, and finally from Adi he received a love card. Adi said Revanth was a sweet person except for his mouth, and Adi's support could maybe control that.

Arohi gave her black heart card of jealousy to Marina, for being too possessive with Rohit. Marina tried to deny the claim that she was jealous. A little while later, Arohi received a black heart card from Surya, and there was laughter in the house.

Geetu received the most number of cunning cards, and she smiled and said she was proud and felt like a Stark, pulling a Game of Thrones reference.

A second round of the elimination process happened, and this time Chanti was declared safe. This left Arohi, Abhinayashree, Inaya, Faima, and Revanth in the danger zone.