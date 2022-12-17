Bigg Boss Telugu 6: It’s money briefcase time! WHOPPING amount offered to contestants to step out

Bigg Boss Telugu's sixth season is set to see its title winner soon. It has been a practice in the game show for the makers to offer a huge sum of money to the housemates, and whoever decides to walk out of the house, shall do so by taking the amount and the contestant will not be a part of the finalists.

In the sixth season, the same was followed and the contestants were offered Rs. 25 lakh. To recall, the fifth season also had the same amount, and a housemate Syed Sohail took the amount and walked out of the house. It is reported that Adi Reddy took the money and walked out of the house. While this is not a confirmed news, let us wait till the show is aired tonight to know for sure.

If this report turns out to be true, Srihan, Rohit, Keerthi, and Revanth will be the finalists. Meanwhile, it is already known that two contestants out of five will be prevented from entering the finals in Saturday's semi-final episode. It is reported that Srihan will turn out to be the first runner up, while singer Revanth will get to lift the trophy. Adi Reddy, Rohit, and Keerthi will be evicted, per media reports.

Meanwhile, former contestants of the show, Mukku Avinash, Ariyana Glory, Akjil Sarthak, Ravi Krishna, Bhanu, Mehaboob, Ashu Reddy, RJ Kajal, RJ Chaitu have entered the house. They were welcomed by the finalists of the sixth season with a loud cheer and they exchanged wishes to each other. Apart from the present housemates, the former contestants also expressed their excitement to be back in the house one more time.

And since the finale is being shot, Disney+ Hotstar stopped streaming the live broadcast of the show. It will be aired on Star Maa starting from 9:00 pm on Saturday. It will also be available on the OTT platform. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the sixth season has been a successful one and it did not fail to satisfy the religious fans of the reality show. With twitter wars and fans' supports, the show stayed in the headlines ever since it went on air.