Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: For Winning The Ticket To Finale, Srihan Escapes Week 14 Nominations

The 14th-week nominations at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house have turned into a game of issues. The contestants, who were best friends earlier, turned foes now and vice versa. Last week's episodes of the show focused on the tiffs between Sri Satya, Srihan, and Revanth. Coming to the nominations, except for Revanth, who won the ticket to the finale pass, the rest of the six housemates are in the danger zone.

Faima was the latest contestant to go home in the last week's eviction process. She was a confident and strong contestant in the house and was up for any kind of challenge. Faima's elimination comes across as a mere formality as there were absolutely no major issues that projected Faima in a bad light.

Netizens also opine that Faima was far better than Keerthi and Sri Satya, when it comes to behaviour and sportiveness. In addition, Faima always played tasks and was part of more challenges than any other female contestant in the season 6 of the Bigg Boss Telugu show.

In the 14th week, Rohit, Revanth, Inaya, Sri Satya, Adi Reddy, and Keerthi are in the danger zone. There are rumours that the upcoming week might have a mid-week elimination or double elimination, to move the show to its finals. However, until and unless it happens, nothing is solid.

So far, Faima, Raj, Marina, Vasanthi, Baladitya, Geetu, Surya, Arjun Kalyan, Arohi, Abhinayasri, Shaani, Neha, Sudeepa, and Chalaki Chanti have been evicted from the show. The remaining seven contestants are competing to head to the game's semi-final.

On the other hand, public support is rather huge for Revanth, Inaya, and Keerthi when compared to Sri Satya, Rohit, and Srihan. With Srihan's assured finalist ticket, this week the show makers might send one among Rohit, Keerthi, and Sri Satya home.

Tune into Star Maa at 9 pm on weekends and 10 pm on weekdays to catch the latest happening episodes of the show. Also, one can stream the entire content on Disney+ Hotstar. A full-fledged 24*7 telecast will happen on Star Maa Music for the hardcore fans of the reality show.