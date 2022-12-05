Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's How Much Faima Took Home For Her Participation In The Reality Show!
Faima is one of the youngest and strongest contestants of the season 6 of the Telugu Bigg Boss show. The lanky lass became popular for her stint as a comedian in the crazy comedy show Jabardasth, which won her an opportunity to get into the Telugu TV's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. Faima entered the house with hopes to reach out to more people and improve her graph.
Faima undoubtedly is a mentally strong and physically capable girl. She proved it by staying up to thirteen weeks in the house. Although Faima was supported by a few other housemates during the tasks, she was self-sufficient, and had her priorities set. She was active, friendly, and competitive.
As the reality show should go on, this time it was Faima. She was signed by the makers of the show for a remuneration of Rs 25,000 a week. For her 13 weeks in the house, she took somewhere about Rs 3,25,000 as her entire remuneration, according to the available information.
So far, out of 21 housemates who entered the house, 7 members are remaining- Srihan, Revanth, Inaya Sultana, Keerthi, Sri Satya, Rohit, and Adi Reddy. Among these, Srihan got lucky with winning the Ticket To Finale task as Revanth quit out of anger. The viewers of the show are discussing widely about who is going to be the top five contestants of the season.
Shaani Solomon, Abhinayasri, Neha, Arohi, Surya, Arjun Kalyan, Chanti, Baladitya, Vasanthi, Geetu, Marina, Sudeepa, Raj, and Faima were eliminated.
Stay tuned to Star Maa channel to catch the latest episodes of the reality show. In addition, the entire episodes are available for digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. A non-stop 24 hours telecast is also available on Star Maa Music channel. On every weekday, the show will be aired at 10 pm and at 9 pm on weekends with the host Nagarjuna.
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Shocked At First After Being Eliminated But I'm Content With My Game, Says Faima
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Contestant Faima Bids The Reality Show Goodbye
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Revanth Becomes Father To His First Child, A Baby Girl On December 2!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Adi Reddy Wins Ticket To Finale Task? Becomes The First Finalist Of The Season!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Who Is Going To Be The First Finalist Of The Season? Ticket To Finale Task Ensues
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Faima Lashes Out At Revanth & Exposes His Manipulative Behaviour!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's How Much Raj Took Home For His 12 Weeks Stint Inside The House!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Rajsekhar Packs The Bags & Leaves The House In The 12th Week Episode
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Rohit Gets Evicted From The House Right After His Wife Marina Left?
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's Everything About Marina Abraham's Remuneration For Her Participation!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Viewers Want Inaya To Win The Trophy; Support Pours In From All Corners!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Viewers Of The Show Slam Revanth For His Behaviour & Attitude!