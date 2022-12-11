Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Fans Express Concern & Dissatisfaction Over Inaya's Elimination, Call It Unfair Advertisement

After the news of Inaya Sultana's elimination from the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house broke out, the internet is bombarded with tweets and posts condemning her elimination; calling it unfair. With just a week to the season 6 finale, while most of the followers of the show are hoping to see Inaya in the finalists' group, her elimination leak news has turned the scenario upside down. Inaya Sultana appeared in a small role in 'Bujji Ila Raa' movie that had a direct OTT release. But, she hit the headlines after her dance video with Ram Gopal Varma on her birthday went viral on the internet. Inaya is a novice, blunt, and needs so much grooming to evolve. With her straightforwardness, she managed to win the appreciation of the followers of the game show. Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Inaya Gives Back To Revanth In Front Of Show's Host Nagarjuna & Others! It was predicted that Inaya would leave the house in the very first week of the elimination procedure, earlier. Surprisingly, she improved her graph and became a favourite. She was competent and stubborn. She speaks her mind and has never shied away from accusations made during nominations.

The news that Inaya will be eliminated from the show came as a shock to the fans of Inaya and the regular viewers of the show. Because Inaya was termed as one of the strongest contestants of the season, who has come this far without any support from the public and other housemates, it was rather an unhappy end to Inaya's Bigg Boss Telugu journey.

There were several speculations about Inaya being the winner pushing Revanth behind. She and Revanth are the top 2 contestants, according to the YouTube reviewers and fans.

Check out some tweets here:

So far, out of 21 contestants, only seven have lasted in the house- Srihan, Revanth, Sri Satya, Inaya, Adi Reddy, Rohit, and Keerthi.

The finale will be a special event where the winner will get to take home the trophy along with several other perks. The finale is slated for a telecast on Star Maa on December 18. The show's entire episodes are available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.