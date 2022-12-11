Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Inaya's Elimination Episode Is Loaded With Lots Of Fun Games!

The finale of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show is scheduled to be held on December 18. The show has finally entered its last week after tonight's episode in which Inaya Sultana, one of the strongest contestants was sent back home. Inaya's elimination has come as a shocker to the entire community of the Bigg Boss show's ardent fans.

A massive level of protests broke out on the internet-Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook by Inaya's fans, who are trending #Inayaunfairelimination ever since the news broke out about her elimination from the house in the 14th week.

While there was a general quiz for individuals to win the Bigg Boss hamper, Revanth stood out as the winner. Also, there was another game where housemates are asked to convey a particular song with dance movements to their teams. This task-evoked so much fun and laughter.

Shaani Solomon, Abhinayasri, Arohi, Neha, Sudeepa, Chanti, Arjun Kalyan, Geetu, Baladitya, Geetu, Surya, Faima, Marina have left the house so far. Inaya's elimination was unfair and didn't go down well.

With Srihan winning the ticket to finale, Rohit, Revanth, Keerthi, Sri Satya, and Adi Reddy remained in the house and entered the semi-finals.

Tune into Star Maa at 9 pm on weekends and 10 pm on weekdays to catch the latest episodes of the reality show. Alternatively, Disney+ Hotstar is streaming the entire episodes of the season.