Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Netizens Vote Revanth & Inaya As The Top Two Contestants Of This Season!

In what can be termed as a surprising revelation, netizens and fans of the show started to trend Inaya and Revanth as the top two contestants of season 6 of Telugu Bigg Boss. From organizing voting polls to fuming over other contestants, Twitter users are ensuring that they do everything in support of their favourite contestants.

Netizens trend certain people at a certain time and the reasons for it are rather incomprehensible most of the time. The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season is the most happening topic for the viewers of Telugu TV and they took their debates, opinions, votes, and support to their favourite contestants online.

While Revanth is quite popular as a playback singer and winner of the most prestigious show- the Indian Idol Singing competition, Inaya was a nobody until she entered the Bigg Boss 6 house. Inaya shot to fame with her dance video with RGV on her birthday, which was her first ever birthday party in life, as Inaya claimed.

Advertisement

Inaya's family opposed her decision to venture into films and discouraged her by allegedly locking her inside the house. However, the confident and resolved person that she is, Inaya made it to Hyderabad and has been doing assignments in small-budget films since then.

Inaya lacks finesse in terms of projecting herself and speaking but is always game for physical tasks and giving it back to the other housemates. She is raw, untamed, and blunt, to be honest, but the viewers are in support of her.

When the show began, Inaya was the one to draw flak from the viewers but in the second week, people started considering Inaya and supported her. Inaya is on par with Revanth now. Both of them get more nominations every week inside the house but secure a higher number of votes from the public.

Inaya always was seen arguing with other housemates for every single issue but is still being accepted by the viewers. She has heated arguments with Revanth, Srihan, Adi Reddy, and Sri Satya. She became close to Surya but nominated him, leading to his eviction. After Surya left, Inaya was seen distraught for a while and she bounced back.

Take a look at a few of the Tweets that users have tweeted in support of Inaya and Revanth, calling them the top two contestants, here: