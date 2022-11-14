Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: All Contestants Except Captain Faima Are In Nominations This Week!

Bigg Boss has asked the contestants to use their power to nominate other contestants for reasons they have. Several buckets of debris were placed inside the house for the process. Housemates were asked to dump the debris on the heads of the contestants they want to nominate.

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show is continuing its everyday tasks and challenges week after week despite the lukewarm response from the viewers. In addition to the existing low TRP ratings of the season, when compared to the earlier ones, the elimination of contestants like Geetu, Baladitya, and Surya added another negative perspective to it. The house entered the 11th week and the nominations are going to take place in tonight's episode on November 14.

Faima has become the new captain of the house in the 11th week. Since Faima is immune to nomination and elimination in the current week, other contestants are not allowed to nominate her. Accordingly, the rest of the housemates are in the nominations. Srihan, Sri Satya, Revanth, Adi Reddy, Rohit, Raj, Keerthi, Inaya, and Marina, were all in the nominations for elimination the following weekend.

Advertisement

Adi Reddy nominated Srihan and Rohit, for the very first time. Faima nominated Rohit and Inaya. Srihan nominated Rohit and Marina nominated Revanth. Srihan nominated Keerthi as usual, Inaya then nominated Adi Reddy. The promo revealed by the show makers gave us a peek into the nomination discussion between Inaya and Adi Reddy, which was again controversial and funny at the same time. Housemates giggled as they both were discussing their reasons.

So far, Abhinayasri, Shani Solomon, Neha, Sudeepa, Arjun Kalyan, Chanti, Geetu, Surya, Baladitya, and Vasanthi have left the house.

Stay tuned to Star Maa at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends to watch the fun-filled drama unfold. One can also stream the entire episodes of the season on Disney+ Hotstar.