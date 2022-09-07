The day began with the contestants dancing to a mass number in the lounge area. While all the participants are visibly getting along with other housemates, they are very careful when it comes to playing tasks and making sacrifices.

The third day at the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house was quite an eventful one. Housemates were asked to take part in two tasks and the Class, Mass, and Trash game has come to an end with people in the Class category becoming immune to Nominations and people in the Trash category falling directly into the danger zone.

Bigg Boss has put two challenges for the housemates, and before that had asked the contestants to pick one from the Trash segment to be sent into the Class segment and vice versa. After long deliberation, finally, Revanth sacrificed his place in Class for Geethu Royal. He later got emotional and broke down. Baladitya then offered to go to the Trash team. Geethu, with her privilege, has irked Inaya Sultana throughout.

In the first task, Slide Zara, players from two segments were asked to fill a glass of water from another har and slide it on the table, filling an empty jar that was on the other end. Revanth and Abhinaya Sri took part in the game and Revanth won. Revanth was then sent to Mass from Trash and Abhinaya Sri was sent to Trash from Mass.

Next comes the second task, roll the dice, where participants from Mass and Trash are asked to roll themselves in a net box that looks like a dice. Another dice was rolled and participants in the net box had to roll to the center of the game zone and stand on the same number. Neha, given her professional practice, easily managed to win the task while Inaya, who participated in Trash, lost it.

Owing to the series of events that took place in the house on day 3, Bigg Boss announced that Geethu Royal, Adi Reddy, and Neha Chowdary are safe from this week's elimination. For remaining in the Trash category, Inaya, Baladitya, and AbhinayaSri are directly nominated for eliminations.