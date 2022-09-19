The Sunday's episode also had Tamannaah in the house interacting with the contestants while promoting her latest film Bubli Bouncer. She later gave away a hamper to the best performer.

The third week nomination process at the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house has many contestants nominated for several reasons. After a heavy second week with double elimination- Shaani and Abhinayashree, the nominations took place amid heated arguments among the housemates.

The promo of Monday's episode, essentially the nomination one, has piqued the interest of the devoted fans of Bigg Boss. By arguments and allegations, the entire process was a hectic one with housemates colouring the contestants whom they want to nominate with red ink. The reasons they mentioned for nomination have given rise to many arguments and quarrels.

At the end of the nomination process, contestants Vasanthi, Inaya, Srihan, Neha, Arohi, Chanti, Baladitya, Revanth, Geetu, and Sudeepa were in the danger zone for the following week's elimination process, according to the Bigg Boss.

Sri Satya nominated Inaya, and she retorted back with her explanation. Geetu nominated Sudeepa leading to an argument. She also nominated Chanti, and they both had a heated argument. Inaya nominated Geetu, and there was a very serious argument. Adhi Reddy nominated Inaya and Sudeepa nominated Geetu. There was an emotional moment when Sudeepa spoke about her miscarriage to Geetu in front of other housemates during the nomination process.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is telecast on Star Maa from 10 pm on weekdays and from 9 pm on weekends. Simultaneously, the show is streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.