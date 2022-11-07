Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Vasanthi & Raj Escape For 11th Week With Sri Satya Being The Captain!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house is now set to become a lot better and interesting after Geetu got evicted from the house during the 10th weekend. The remaining housemates are to perform, display, and behave in a more relaxed but conscious set-up as they have already completed two months in the house. From hereafter, the game might pick up and leave the housemates stunned with its twists and turns as the game show's caption says- 'Epudaina Edaina Jaragochu.'

The nomination process for the 11th week elimination program has begun in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house. The episode will be telecast on November 7. According to the insider buzz, what we hear is housemates Vasanthi and Raj have been saved from this week's nomination process, as the other housemates have nothing much to complain about them. Sri Satya, on the other hand, won the captaincy task of Mission Impossible and became the house's captain. She is immune to nominations this week.