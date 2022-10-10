The biggest Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 6 Telugu has become more intense over the last week with contestants being evicted from the house one after the other. The heat is on inside the house and the housemates who are now trying to unmask their selves and their competitors. While it is already known that Chalaki Chanti evicted the house right after a month, the nominations for the sixth-week eliminations will happen in the upcoming episode.
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Week 6: Keerthi, Sudeepa, Baladitya, Srihan, & Geetu Get Voted Again
According to the latest everyday episode's promo, the nominations took place in the house in a unique way. Contestants were asked to apply foam over the face of the inmate they want to nominate and give reasons. Revanth, Sudeepa, Sri Satya, Baladitya, Keerthi, and Geetu were seen involved in arguments over the reasons for their nomination.
The insider buzz has it that Keerthi, Sudeepa, Baladitya, Srihan, Arjun, Geetu, Adi Reddy, and Inaya have been nominated and have fallen under the danger zone. Among these, Sudeepa, Inaya, Arjun, Srihan, and Baladitya are always in the nominations. Surprisingly, Revanth, who is always the target was not nominated for this week's eviction process.
Bigg Boss 6 Telugu so far sent home five contestants- Abhinayasri, Shaani, Arohi, Neha Choudary, and Chanti. The show is gaining momentum for the last two weeks. The host, Nagarjuna has been strict with the contestants during the weekend episodes and was seen giving them warnings.
Tune into Star Maa on Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on weekends at 9 pm. Alternatively, the show will be available for digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Elimination Week 5: Has Chanti Been Evicted?
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Nominations Week 5: Sri Satya Steals The Show
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 29 Highlights: Geetu, Shrihan & Surya Shed Tears
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Host Insults Adi Reddy Over Surya's Negligent Behaviour In Throwing Food!
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Revanth Cries After Seeing Clips Of His Wife's Baby Shower On Bigg Boss TV!
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Housemates Buckle Up For Captaincy Task; Bring their Best Game On!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Fourth Week: Srihan, Revanth, Geetu, Surya, Inaya, Arohi Get Nominated!
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Nagarjuna Shocks Baladitya; Appreciates Srihan And Sri Satya!
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Third Week: Vasanthi, Inaya, Srihan, Geetu, Baladitya, Neha & Others Nominated!
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Rajsekhar Elected As Second Week's Captain; Sudheer & Krithi Enter The House
- Bigg Boss 6 Telugu TRP Rating: Here Is The Reason Behind A Huge Drop In Akkineni Nagarjuna's Show!
- Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Promo: Contestants Share Their Heart-Wrenching Stories As Part Of Sisindri Task!