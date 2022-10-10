The biggest Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 6 Telugu has become more intense over the last week with contestants being evicted from the house one after the other. The heat is on inside the house and the housemates who are now trying to unmask their selves and their competitors. While it is already known that Chalaki Chanti evicted the house right after a month, the nominations for the sixth-week eliminations will happen in the upcoming episode.

According to the latest everyday episode's promo, the nominations took place in the house in a unique way. Contestants were asked to apply foam over the face of the inmate they want to nominate and give reasons. Revanth, Sudeepa, Sri Satya, Baladitya, Keerthi, and Geetu were seen involved in arguments over the reasons for their nomination.

The insider buzz has it that Keerthi, Sudeepa, Baladitya, Srihan, Arjun, Geetu, Adi Reddy, and Inaya have been nominated and have fallen under the danger zone. Among these, Sudeepa, Inaya, Arjun, Srihan, and Baladitya are always in the nominations. Surprisingly, Revanth, who is always the target was not nominated for this week's eviction process.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu so far sent home five contestants- Abhinayasri, Shaani, Arohi, Neha Choudary, and Chanti. The show is gaining momentum for the last two weeks. The host, Nagarjuna has been strict with the contestants during the weekend episodes and was seen giving them warnings.

Tune into Star Maa on Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on weekends at 9 pm. Alternatively, the show will be available for digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.