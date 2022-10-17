Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Week 7: Thirteen Contestants, The Highest Ever Are In Nominations!

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu weekend episodes are quite entertaining no doubt but the following day nominations are even more enthralling. Contestants are turning their real game on when it comes to nominating the housemates for their subsequent elimination towards the weekend.

This week's nomination is one of the epic nominations in the history of Indian Bigg Boss shows and seasons. Not one, not five, but about 13 contestants out of 15 have come under the nominations and fell into danger zone. According to the latest buzz around seventh week nominations of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house, all the contestants other than RJ Surya and Geetu are in the nominations for various reasons.