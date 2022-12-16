Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Not Srihan But THIS Contestant To Become The Runner-Up Of The Show?
The biggest reality show on Telugu television, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 has finally come to an end on the Star Maa channel. With only two days until the finale, the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the finale is befitting. Following a mid-week elimination, the top five contestants of the season include Srihan, Revanth, Rohit, Keerthi, and Adi Reddy.
While Srihan became the first finalist of the season by winning the ticket to the finale, the rest of the housemates have come this far by escaping several rounds of eliminations. According to the trends, Revanth is most likely to lift the trophy this season. However, social media is abuzz with speculations about who is going to be the season's runner-up.
Adi Reddy, Rohit, and Srihan are tough competitors. Keerthi, who was saved until she entered the top five contestants is said to have come under the management quota of the program producers, which is why she lasted this long, reportedly. While she will be eliminated on Saturday's episode, one among Rohit and Adi Reddy is going to end up as the runner-up of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu.
Rohit Sahni has improved his graph after his partner Marina Abraham left the house. He is now considered on par with Adi Reddy, a YouTuber and Bigg Boss reviewer. On the other hand, Srihan is very confident about securing the trophy. Until and unless the episodes are aired, nothing is official.
Tune into the Star Maa channel at 10 pm tonight and 9 pm on weekends to catch the latest happenings of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu.
