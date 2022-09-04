Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Premiere Event: The Official List Of Contestants

Here is the official list of the contestants entering the Bigg Boss Telugu house for season six. With each entrant, a brief description of their introduction is also provided.

Keerthi Bhat

Keerthi Bhat the first entrant performed Keerthi Suresh's Gandhari song. After the performance, Keerthi was asked by the host Nagarjuna about the most beautiful relationship she has ever had with someone. Keerthi said that it was with her dad who is no more. They spoke about how it's a relationship that will stay with her irrespective of her dad's physical presence.

After her dad, she said her adopted daughter is the one with whom she shared the best relationship of her life.

Her family had died in an accident, and Keerthi ended up as the only survivor. She remained strong and recovered past her month-long coma.

Her Intuition Card was 'Backstab.'

Pinky Sudeepa

Sudeepa, widely known as pinky after her popular character, was raised by parents who are both classical dancers, and she naturally trained to be one. She gave a gist of her love story and mentioned how she was stubborn and waited until it resulted in a wedding.

She was explaining how she often introduces herself as Pinky as that name is easily recognizable and Nagarjuna encouraged her to make sure people remember her as Sudeepa after the show.

She was asked to compare herself and 'Pinky' and Sudeepa said Pinky is hyper-energetic and childish whereas Sudeepa is energetic but mature as well.

Nagarjuna requested her to act out artistic stances expressing the emotions that he listed out to her. When she requested his permission for her to call him Guru gaaru, he said she could him master, but with a twist, that is, Maa Star.

Her Intuition Card was blank, and Nagarjuna said it will be revealed later.

Shrihan

Shrihan opened with a performance of the 'Chill Bro' song of Dhanush.

Nagarjuna joked about Siri by merging their two names while calling him. He went, "Siri..Siri...Shrihan." Nagarjuna asked him about Siri and Shrihan, "She is pretty."

Shrihan said he had recovered from the shocks of the previous season and has gradually come back to his form now.

When Shrihan said that the song (Chill Bro) is what has brought him where is, Nagarjuna asked him to sing a song before entering the house.

Shrihan sang a beautiful romantic song and dedicated it to Siri.

His Intuition Card was 'Fox.'

Neha

Neha opened with a performance of the 'Yakka Saka' song from Vikrant Rona.

Nagarjuna asked her about the rumour that she has come to Bigg Boss on a condition. She clarified that it was not a condition but a warning. That it's either marriage or Bigg Boss, and Neha explained how her plans have nothing to do with marriage. Nagarjuna asked if she thinks Bigg Boss will be easier to handle than marriage, to which she laughed and said this is tougher but she hopes she will manage.

Describing her dream man, she said she has a huge crush on Nagarjuna, and he smiled and said he is already taken. She said she is looking for a Greek Veerudu just like him.

She was given the task of creating her own 'Greek Veerudu' by assembling a poster from parts of faces given to her. The result was an 'interesting' face.

She was then asked what she wanted to achieve in the house. She said more than achieving something, she aimed to explore the experience and was desperate to enjoy every bit of it.

Her Intuition Card was 'Fox.'

Ranbir And Alia

After Neha's introduction, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived on stage to promote their Brahmastra. Ranbir spoke about how it was important to express his love for the Telugu audience in return for all the love they have been showing him.

Ranbir spoke a few words in Telugu. Alia went further and sang the Telugu version of their 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra. Later the couple together sang the Hindi version of the same song. While Alia took the lead, Ranbir got away with mumbling a few words. A pre-release promo of Brahmastra was played on the stage.

Ranbir said that when he saw Highway, he told Imtiaz Ali that she is an Amitabh Bachchan reborn. He said her acting impressed him a lot before she got to even know her as a person.

Nagarjuna in turn spoke about how he met Amala on the sets of Shiva. Alia said she looks up to Amala as a person for the values she holds. Alia also said if Ranbir went into the house, he would emerge as the winner.

